Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Sun Communities (SUI) Position

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Sun Communities (SUI) stake by 23.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,534 shares as Sun Communities (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 11,488 shares with $1.36M value, down from 15,022 last quarter. Sun Communities now has $13.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 403,358 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 12.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 22,309 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 150,433 shares with $4.15 million value, down from 172,742 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $250.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. WEISS ARTHUR A had bought 257,179 shares worth $30.31M on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 25.85 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 5,000 shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc owns 6,449 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Phocas Financial has 0.2% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 16,411 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Kennedy Cap Mgmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 127,483 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2.53 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cls Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 17 shares. 659,211 are owned by Amp Cap Limited. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Sei Invests has 263,647 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd reported 28,653 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.60% above currents $26.93 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt reported 66,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 448,657 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 579,993 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Coastline holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 96,408 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0.37% stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.66M shares. National Invest Serv Inc Wi invested in 54,498 shares. 14.22 million were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma reported 20,202 shares stake. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.37% or 168,715 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mgmt holds 206,985 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh accumulated 677,033 shares. 52,350 are held by Thomas White Ltd. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.