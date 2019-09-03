Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Share Value Rose; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Maintains Position in Visa (V)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Visa (V) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 82,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 608,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10M, up from 526,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.45 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 18.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,275 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.17 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.