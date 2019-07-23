Beech Hill Advisors Cut By $3.40 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lowered Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 85.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 5,860 shares with $593,000 value, down from 39,545 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $365.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 107 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 7.23%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 7,792 shares with $468.38M value, down from 7,899 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 1.10M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schaller Group holds 21,510 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Ca invested 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 8,380 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 83,288 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,440 shares. Moreover, Rowland Counsel Adv has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,151 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc owns 178,460 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. 248,475 are held by Sabal Trust. Washington Management Incorporated holds 18,830 shares. Rice Hall James And Lc owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,249 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.63% or 82,234 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd invested in 18,175 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 13.77% above currents $114.27 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 9,560 shares. Brown Advisory owns 497,203 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 32,685 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,472 shares. Bell Bank & Trust owns 3,974 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 800 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 21,600 shares. The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Andra Ap accumulated 74,800 shares. 4,319 were reported by Verition Fund Management Llc. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id reported 12,100 shares. 9,302 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 27,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) stake by 1,336 shares to 17,227 valued at $510.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 50,374 shares. Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) was raised too.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. Margulies Anne H. had bought 2,000 shares worth $121,190 on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 20.11 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.