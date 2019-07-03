Beech Hill Advisors Cut By $2.45 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position; Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) Sellers Decreased By 13.69% Their Shorts

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 35.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 27,025 shares with $4.51 million value, down from 41,760 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $556.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWING SEN. GRASSLEY INVITE FOR ZUCKERBERG; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Has Become a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risks for Nordea Funds; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) had a decrease of 13.69% in short interest. SAFE's SI was 150,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.69% from 174,600 shares previously. With 14,600 avg volume, 10 days are for Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE)'s short sellers to cover SAFE's short positions. The SI to Safety Income & Growth Inc's float is 0.84%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 62,918 shares traded or 10.00% up from the average. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 49.35% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Safehold’s (NYSE:SAFE) Share Price Gain of 59% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safehold declares $0.156 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Dividend Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortis: Safety, Stability, And Growth In A Single Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The company has market cap of $939.76 million. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It has a 38.02 P/E ratio. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.66 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were accumulated by Horan Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Voya Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 87,998 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,017 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boys Arnold & Co has 41,472 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 1.08% or 29,136 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 8,586 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 410,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.02 million shares. Howland Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,069 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 4,159 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.62% or 15,483 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Shares for $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million was sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares.