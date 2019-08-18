Beech Hill Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Shareholder Reik & Co Increased Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 274,672 shares traded or 144.40% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

More important recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Trouble In the Magic Kingdom? – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares to 37,183 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).