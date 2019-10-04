Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Upped Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $7.23 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Doliver Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $793,732

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 3,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,668 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $218.03. About 1.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 3.61M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 527,860 shares to 267,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 202,268 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eagle Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Guardian Tru Co has 301,422 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 37,077 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,220 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 2,872 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares stated it has 36,605 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox has 6.63 million shares. Thomasville Bancorp invested in 1,531 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 6,082 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 130,307 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,424 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Company reported 167 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd holds 4.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 87,784 shares. Barton Invest owns 6,179 shares. Winfield Associates reported 4,280 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barbara Oil holds 8,000 shares. Scotia Inc holds 1% or 586,359 shares. Fairfield Bush invested in 0.86% or 18,007 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Co stated it has 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 9.54M shares. Advisory Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,682 shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.16% or 19,846 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C invested in 247,138 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 21,038 shares. Fruth Inv owns 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,072 shares. Family Management Corp invested in 30,463 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $26.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

