Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Upped Holding in Biogen (BIIB); As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Coatue Management Has Decreased Position by $4.86 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602.73 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $316.93. About 4.42M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $240.42. About 631,243 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $669.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Netflix And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix And Software – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 75.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

