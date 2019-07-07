Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $278.49. About 222,475 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 492 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspen owns 1,022 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Tru Na stated it has 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.29% or 407 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 1,210 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Advisory invested in 0.02% or 574 shares. Gladius Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,574 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 3.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,847 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 8,494 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,280 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 51.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D also bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Richard Bernstein Lc owns 19,478 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.01% or 34,019 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.09M shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 19,673 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.06% or 500 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp invested in 1.34% or 19,767 shares. Creative Planning holds 21,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 4,500 shares. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 22,863 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 436,610 shares. 8,414 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: IDXX, NFX – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Peter Lynch Stalwarts With Strong Operating Margins – GuruFocus.com” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for First Data, IDEXX Laboratories, CMS Energy, Worthington Industries, Triumph Group, and Cara Therapeutics â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.