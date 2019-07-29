Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Position in Biogen (BIIB); Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $124.66 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.11. About 768,806 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares to 16,019 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 17,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation holds 3,422 shares. S&Co Inc reported 650 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability owns 751 shares. National Pension holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 395,541 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 155,136 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 5,819 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,633 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company reported 190 shares. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru Communications invested in 0.42% or 874 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,396 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 2.14% or 1.11M shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 1,754 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 631,102 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.