Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $4.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position by $1.76 Million as Market Value Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $238.28. About 672,381 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 221,691 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,902 are owned by Atria Lc. Shine Inv Advisory has 294 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp stated it has 393,945 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Ma reported 948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,783 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 285 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.66% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Baystate Wealth Lc has 2,587 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 5,255 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 481,673 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Van Eck Associate has 249,729 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 7,974 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated accumulated 14,960 shares or 1.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atara Reports Initial Data for Multiple Sclerosis Candidate – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Spinraza Drives Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.