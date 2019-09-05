Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $4.96 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Greenlight Capital Maintains Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $223.73. About 625,430 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 204,022 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.90 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. 23,813 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,093 shares. Shanda Asset Limited accumulated 5,000 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.23% stake. Valley Natl Advisers has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1,109 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 5,106 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability reported 16,584 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.04% or 1,897 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,974 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Q2 Earnings Top Mark, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.