Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position In Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Was Raised; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Share Value Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.63 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 1.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Cap Mngmt reported 3.53% stake. Randolph Inc holds 3.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 179,820 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 250,624 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt Communication stated it has 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 9.91M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 7.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 818,803 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,176 shares. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1,967 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 6,847 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kazazian Asset Ltd Llc has 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 135,797 are owned by Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthquest invested in 0.2% or 4,696 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Ltd Llc Ca has 2.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bronson Point has invested 3.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

