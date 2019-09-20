Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $3.72 Million as Valuation Rose; Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $1.10 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.23M, down from 388,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.81. About 19.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 60,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 59,955 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 120,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 1.27 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 116,116 are held by Sandler Capital Mngmt. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 132,201 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 4.08% stake. Farallon Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 23,980 are owned by Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management). Montecito Natl Bank And Trust has 44,399 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Capital Invest Service Of America has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com reported 92,247 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Convergence Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,605 shares. 41,195 were reported by Oarsman Cap Incorporated. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv owns 44,163 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc reported 190,236 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin Retail Bank & reported 18,037 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Regions Financial has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sei Invests Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186,732 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.20M shares. Jupiter Asset invested 0.13% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proshare Ltd Company has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 522,930 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 94,502 shares. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Limited stated it has 8.55% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 10,000 were reported by Cumberland Prtnrs. Syntal Capital Prtn Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 162,141 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 46,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Pcl accumulated 706,362 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 5.42 million shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 12.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.