Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $2.85 Million as Share Price Declined; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Raised Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 449.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 418,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 512,075 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, up from 93,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 195,445 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.25. About 958,553 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Life Financial, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Life may buy back up to 3.03% of its common shares – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Life’s SLC seeks private debt acquisition – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life boosts dividend, stock buyback; AUM reaches C$1.01T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74,344 shares to 97,940 shares, valued at $23.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 156,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1.11M shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 284 shares. Drw Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Prtnrs has invested 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 256 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited has 836 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Advisors Inc reported 460 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.24 million shares. Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.29% or 450 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 15.75M shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc reported 631 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 372 were reported by Harvest Cap Mngmt. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor owns 3,351 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.