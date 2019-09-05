Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut by $2.85 Million; U S Global Investors Has Decreased Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding by $387,360; Stock Price Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 24,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 175,839 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 200,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 1.67 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 7.0% YEAR OVER YEAR IN THE SECOND QUARTER 2018; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – ROBIN HAYES WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O MARCH LOAD FACTOR 89.0 PCT, UP 3.3 POINTS; 10/04/2018 – After getting rebuffed by American Airlines, Qatar Airways invests in JetBlue-backed private jet company; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 26/03/2018 – JetBlue Selects Developer for Proposed JFK Expansion

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $34.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.75. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,241 shares to 17,327 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 37,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,780 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.56M for 6.46 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.71 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.