Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Maintains Position in Illumina (ILMN); Equinix Reit (LMT) Stake Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equinix Reit Inc (LMT) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 47,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Equinix Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 21,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 105,480 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Aristeia Capital holds 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 11,600 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Amer Mngmt holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 256,360 shares. Choate Investment Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hemenway Co has invested 1.8% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,131 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Notis holds 0.92% or 6,168 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2,217 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr stated it has 18,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.3% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 the insider deSouza Francis A sold $848,854. 124 shares were sold by Dadswell Charles, worth $34,734.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington invested in 0.45% or 24,042 shares. Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 2,253 shares. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,525 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 4,371 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 28,360 are owned by Westpac. Bokf Na holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 101,988 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd invested in 4,015 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.07% stake. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.83% or 10,955 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Grp has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 810 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15,038 shares to 2,413 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc (NYSE:CCI) by 23,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,635 shares, and cut its stake in Water Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).