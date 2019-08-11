Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $6.19 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.21M shares to 12.71M shares, valued at $365.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).