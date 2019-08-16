Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; As Burlington Stores (BURL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 34,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 105,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 71,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 882,899 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Strs Ohio holds 0.13% or 185,381 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 64,922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 12,137 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 14,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 53,552 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 655 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,307 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1,880 shares. Mai Capital reported 5,433 shares stake. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 20,339 shares to 35,797 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,294 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 14,415 shares. Orca Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 125 are held by Sterling Strategies Llc. Westport Asset stated it has 500 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs reported 392 shares stake. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 6.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Services Incorporated accumulated 5,700 shares or 7.31% of the stock. Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Management Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 751 shares. Edgewood Ltd Liability stated it has 597,997 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.