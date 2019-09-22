Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered Holding in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) as Market Valuation Rose; Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $516,000

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17M shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05M shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,457 were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 5,846 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 40,742 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Accuvest Global reported 0.39% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 940,783 shares stake. Camarda Finance Advsr Lc owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A Assoc owns 0.04% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,713 shares. Cincinnati Corporation invested in 0.48% or 72,000 shares. Parsec Fincl Management holds 0.34% or 29,548 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 18,343 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 90,910 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 317 shares. Moreover, Alley Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.12% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 21,635 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.94% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Amer Gp owns 87,325 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 864,637 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,537 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.45% or 2.43 million shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 251 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.41% or 4.73M shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 30,729 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.06% or 30,493 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 710,503 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.45% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 1.89 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 3,361 are held by Cleararc Cap.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.