Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Holder Prudential Financial Has Cut Its Stake by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 151,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 305,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $712.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 226,084 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 45.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 12.72 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associate Inc accumulated 6,393 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 37,072 shares. James Invest has 0.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proshare Limited Com reported 466,205 shares stake. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 142,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 823,554 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.86M shares. 106,726 were accumulated by Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 52,174 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ssi Investment invested in 3,850 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.02 million shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 47,182 shares to 63,959 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 34,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Analysts await Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $118,550 activity.