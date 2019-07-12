Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,500 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 630,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.05M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 660,523 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 18.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $91.50M for 1.69 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -222.39% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 201,621 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 143,527 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 208,797 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Highbridge Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 8.19M are held by Okumus Fund Management Ltd. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 33,207 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 350,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3.38M shares. 47,501 are held by Schroder Invest Mgmt. Saba Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.06% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd reported 6,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,643 shares. 115,751 were reported by Hbk Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.3% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 61,760 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,783 were reported by North Star Inv Management Corporation. First Manhattan has 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.26% or 523,236 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Earnest Prns Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 102 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 151 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 27,964 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 59,257 shares stake. Meridian Management holds 8,886 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 19,101 shares.

