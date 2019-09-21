Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.28 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 5,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Lc reported 26,906 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 1,077 shares. Community Tru And Investment Company reported 1.68% stake. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1,052 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.09% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White holds 0.44% or 1,311 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.18M shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc reported 3,500 shares stake. Northeast Invest Management stated it has 5.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 54,663 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 3,432 shares stake. Moreover, First National Trust has 1.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,376 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 11,927 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 52,321 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri has 12,743 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,832 shares to 109,775 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,319 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Broad Run Inv Mngmt Limited has 1.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Economic Planning Group Inc Adv holds 2,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,920 are owned by Clean Yield. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn accumulated 111,520 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Congress Asset Com Ma stated it has 110,199 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 12,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 630,587 shares. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 2.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 19,277 shares stake. Semper Augustus Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 1.78% or 21,505 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telos Cap Mngmt owns 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,641 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meritage Port holds 0.7% or 48,875 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).