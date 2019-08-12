Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increases Stake in Illumina (ILMN); Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its U S Concrete (USCR) Holding by $1.56 Million; Stock Price Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 38,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 24,262 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 62,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 100,586 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 192,250 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ILMN, FLS, APA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXEL or ILMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.27% or 2,294 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 72,893 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 400 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 12,600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wendell David reported 825 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 171,800 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 2,610 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 132,100 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 244,969 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 2,923 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% or 5,580 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cetera Advisor Limited Com owns 1,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 1.06 million shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 16,073 shares. 10,288 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc reported 70,350 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 6,551 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Sei holds 0.01% or 88,659 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,295 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). John G Ullman & Associate invested in 0.05% or 6,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 0% or 70,889 shares. 5,720 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,309 shares to 153,987 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 232,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Concrete Names Ronnie Pruitt President and COO – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Concrete: Sum Of The Parts Story Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Concrete Announces First Quarter 2019 Results And Affirms Full Year Guidance – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Concrete down 3% post Q4 earnings miss; provides FY19 Guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.