Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increases Position in Illumina (ILMN); As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Valuation Rose, Group One Trading LP Increased Stake

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 25,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,866 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 29,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 2.05M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30M shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (Put) by 8,000 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Ca has 1.75% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 119,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tx accumulated 4,675 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank holds 25,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 51,244 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 4,407 shares. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 13,453 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.05% or 18,847 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP stated it has 0.44% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Comerica Bancorp has 33,809 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 250 shares. 3,601 were accumulated by Blair William & Il.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.