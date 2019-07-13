Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increases Position in Biogen (BIIB); Domtar (UFS) Stock Price Declined While Voya Investment Management Upped by $1.47 Million Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 30,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,956 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 99,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 571,820 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

