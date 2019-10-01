Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Raised as Stock Rose; Maltese Capital Management Lowered Century Bancorp Mass (CNBKA) Stake by $998,586 as Share Value Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Century Bancorp Inc Mass (CNBKA) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 11,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% . The institutional investor held 68,594 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 80,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Bancorp Inc Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1,405 shares traded. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has risen 9.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 46,569 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,017 shares. The Washington-based S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Fincl stated it has 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch Assocs In stated it has 39,805 shares. Pettee Inc has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rock Point Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,943 shares. Zuckerman Investment Lc has 5,409 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,328 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,455 shares. Blue Fin Capital reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 13,405 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.91% stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town Country Natl Bank Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications stated it has 9,138 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 40 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.84 million activity. Shares for $290,992 were bought by Filler James J on Tuesday, August 27. SLOANE BARRY R bought 1 shares worth $154. The insider Delinsky Stephen R bought $81. The insider WESTLING JON bought $1,112. Shares for $1,289 were bought by Kay Linda Sloane. $462 worth of stock was bought by EVANGELISTA PAUL A on Friday, April 19.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revere Bank by 21,000 shares to 121,100 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 99,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,461 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CNBKA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 6.70% more from 1.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). 1,854 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 68,594 are held by Maltese Limited Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 172,430 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 5,400 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 173,280 shares. 490 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company. Ajo LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 571 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 22,799 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Co holds 1.55% or 32,613 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp accumulated 131,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 4,801 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).