Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Boosted by $7.23 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Tarbox Group Has Cut Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 3.30 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $380.25. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Service has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 137,285 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 5,508 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.61% or 118,496 shares in its portfolio. Pure Advsrs has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Markets Inc reported 537,068 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Light Street Cap Management Lc invested 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fca Tx reported 9,801 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc invested in 52,819 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 5.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,051 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 66,011 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited holds 24,127 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc has 9,273 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in W/I.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.80 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

