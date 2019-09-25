Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lowered as Share Value Declined; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Holder Trust Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $26.74 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 6.44M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.96 million, down from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

