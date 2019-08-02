Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased by $2.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.19 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:SRC) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings Securities accumulated 2.74% or 6,642 shares. Shikiar Asset reported 8.02% stake. Finance Consulate holds 187 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,905 shares. Comgest Global Sas invested in 0.19% or 4,800 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Gru Inc has invested 3.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bath Savings Tru accumulated 1.43% or 3,800 shares. Fund Mngmt owns 10,040 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 467 shares. Baxter Bros holds 561 shares. Motco has 335 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman accumulated 0.39% or 6,511 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP reported 7,832 shares. Leisure Management reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 659 were reported by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Com.