Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Upped Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position; FRAPORT AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (FPRUF) SI Decreased By 5.66%

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 42.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno acquired 52,000 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 174,000 shares with $24.30M value, up from 122,000 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $234.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

FRAPORT AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) had a decrease of 5.66% in short interest. FPRUF’s SI was 491,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.66% from 521,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4917 days are for FRAPORT AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)’s short sellers to cover FPRUF’s short positions. It closed at $76.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,000 shares to 153,000 valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 360,000 shares. Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated accumulated 72,751 shares. Loews holds 6,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 9,490 shares or 0.55% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com reported 4,291 shares. Consulta Ltd stated it has 6.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 32,110 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Lmr Llp accumulated 0.03% or 5,534 shares. Boltwood Capital Management invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 8.96M shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited holds 9,345 shares. Wheatland Advsr invested in 0.51% or 4,860 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 19. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7.

