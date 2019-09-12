Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding; SUBARU ORDINARY SHARES (FUJHF) Shorts Up By 21.93%

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 42.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno acquired 52,000 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 174,000 shares with $24.30 million value, up from 122,000 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $245.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

SUBARU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUJHF) had an increase of 21.93% in short interest. FUJHF’s SI was 1.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.93% from 1.22 million shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 188 days are for SUBARU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUJHF)’s short sellers to cover FUJHF’s short positions. It closed at $27.77 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.50 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. It makes, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 28,000 shares to 360,000 valued at $48.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced W/I stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 177,000 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.57% above currents $136.19 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6.