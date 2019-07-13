Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Upped Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $2.66 Million; Shareholder Cortland Associates Boosted Facebook A (FB) Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE WON’T TOLERATE FACEBOOK DATA USE TO MANIPULATE OPINION; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Cap Lc owns 84,132 shares. Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1.20M shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 311,350 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Sns Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.2% or 808,758 shares in its portfolio. Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 4.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.25 million shares. 25.21 million were reported by Northern Trust. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi owns 100 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 182,300 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 3,174 were accumulated by Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,976 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 713 shares stake. E&G LP accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management has 1,254 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Details Upcoming Video-Streaming Service – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s how many points a U.S.-China trade deal is worth to the S&P 500, according to J.P. Morganâ€™s top strategist – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram rolls out anti-bullying tools – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,982 shares to 18,922 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,061 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.