Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.85 Million; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Valuation Declined, Holder Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $14.64 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $32.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.23. About 1.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 1,066 shares stake. Timessquare Capital Ltd Llc owns 8,938 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 392,941 shares. Allen Investment Ltd owns 67,985 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 3.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Management New York reported 1,074 shares stake. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 57,493 are owned by Congress Asset Ma. Weitz Inv stated it has 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie Capital Gp holds 2,288 shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. 26,975 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Limited reported 5,519 shares. Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). At Bank invested in 0.1% or 477 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.63 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 71,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 77,462 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 692 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc. Moore Mgmt Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 6,878 were reported by Us National Bank De. Ameriprise stated it has 1.07M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital holds 0.01% or 12,250 shares in its portfolio. 400,000 are held by Petrus Communications Lta. Sir Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.07 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 2,079 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Oppenheimer And Co invested in 0% or 14,955 shares. 34,425 were reported by Check Cap Mgmt Ca.

