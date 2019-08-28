Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Position by $4.96 Million; Stock Rose; Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) by $922,995 as Shares Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 1.56 million shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 94,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 82,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 1.70M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 4,316 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 4,544 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 6.12M shares. Texas-based Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.29% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prelude Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 6,932 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 160,877 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 18,456 were reported by Telemus Capital Lc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,483 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Axa invested in 104,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 3.12M shares. 585,239 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Capital One Data Breach Sparks Bearish Options Trading – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 408,616 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $90.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 60,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Hike Their Bets in Biotech – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.