Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.23 million, down from 388,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 456,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86 million, down from 478,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 65,811 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Capital Management holds 6.55% or 260,291 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 74,000 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv stated it has 8,326 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 190,236 shares. 278,640 are held by Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru. Country Club Tru Company Na owns 157,746 shares. C Worldwide Group Holding A S holds 6.59% or 3.96M shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.79M shares. Allstate holds 1.49% or 621,605 shares in its portfolio. Beach Invest Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,030 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Company stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 375,145 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bokf Na holds 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 497,425 shares.