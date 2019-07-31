Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lifted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake; Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Man Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 24.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno acquired 24,000 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 122,000 shares with $13.55M value, up from 98,000 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $257.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 6.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN

The stock increased 2.61% or GBX 4.35 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 171.2. About 7.42M shares traded or 90.27% up from the average. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.63 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America.