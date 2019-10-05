Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lifted Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Westwood Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 203,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.84 million, down from 207,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.14B for 25.37 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).