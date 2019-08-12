Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Declined; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Tiverton Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 10,806 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 7,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $125.32. About 459,425 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $12.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.53. About 1.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC) by 3,627 shares to 17,104 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,946 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.59 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.