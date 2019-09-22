Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding; Specialty Laboratories (SP) Sentiment Is 1.06

Specialty Laboratories Inc (SP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 66 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold their holdings in Specialty Laboratories Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 22.05 million shares, down from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Specialty Laboratories Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 44 New Position: 22.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 6,000 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 92,500 shares with $17.09 million value, down from 98,500 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $123.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 159,678 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 269,014 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 352 shares. Family Firm reported 1,749 shares. Boston & Mgmt Inc invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 300 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Comm stated it has 1,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com has 3,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 2.16M shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 253 shares. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1,323 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 2,767 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,821 are owned by Landscape Limited Liability.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $199.38’s average target is 3.26% above currents $193.09 stock price. Accenture had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18600 target.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation for 528,685 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 853,381 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 2.89% invested in the company for 200,093 shares. The New York-based P2 Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.76% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,578 shares.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $859.20 million. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 124,167 shares traded or 38.28% up from the average. SP Plus Corporation (SP) has declined 10.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “The Dow, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Are Poised For New Highs, Then Bust – Forbes” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, XEC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AI Engine Says S&P 500 Is 2X More Likely To Drop Today Than A Normal Day – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 closes in on record-high on trade hopes, euro zone stimulus – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38 million for 13.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.