Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $2.66 Million; Shares Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake in Sanofi (RY) by $7.63 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sanofi (RY) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 173,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, up from 278,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 372,587 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/03/2018 – RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services awarded Best Innovative Client Solution at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2018; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SUPPORTIVE OF GOVT TAX CHANGES ON FOREIGN CAPITAL; 28/03/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD INFO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 06/03/2018 – CELLNEX TELECOM SA CLNX.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 26/05/2018 – RBC CITES SISTEMA OWNER EVTUSHENKOV ON TOY RETAILER DETSKY MIR; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC NEX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 445P FROM 440P; 18/04/2018 – RBC I&TS NAMES SOMASKANDAN AS HEAD OF CLIENT OPS IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING DURING SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 3.90M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 0.03% or 2,420 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 229,500 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca reported 0.12% stake. Fil Ltd has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 88,335 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 34,800 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.2% or 101,897 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management has 2.05 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. 81,942 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corp. 476,435 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Kopp Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:ESV) by 315,254 shares to 333,279 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,020 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:PG).