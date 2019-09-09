Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Its Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $2.66 Million as Shares Rose; Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79 million, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 740,137 shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advisors Ltd invested in 65,476 shares. 99,822 are owned by South State Corp. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.83% or 8,813 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Cap Financial Advisers Llc holds 515,388 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assocs has 2.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 138,422 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 1.05% or 727,418 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd reported 84,132 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Washington Trust Savings Bank has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oarsman Inc owns 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,644 shares. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.1% or 20,864 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.28% or 23,063 shares. Zweig owns 62,500 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

