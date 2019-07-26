Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.85 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Holding in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Trimmed by $529,000 as Stock Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 293,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50M shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). World stated it has 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,132 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.71% or 5,814 shares. Aviance Partners Lc has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 18,044 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 355 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 5,060 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 21,536 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 199,915 shares. Newfocus Fin Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caprock Group has 3,504 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,669 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares to 73,221 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc owns 11,678 shares. Utah Retirement reported 722,785 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.56% or 748,563 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 40,038 shares. Greenwood Assocs has invested 1.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 4,810 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd. Manchester Management Limited Company owns 45,316 shares. Rbo And Co Limited Co stated it has 284,156 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Lc holds 0.05% or 625,056 shares. Argent Com holds 1.14% or 232,917 shares. 2.27M are owned by First Manhattan Co. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51.26 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.42% or 161,800 shares. Ally Fincl reported 0.58% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 587,440 shares.