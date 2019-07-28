Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose; Holder Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Immunomedics (IMMU) by 167.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20 million, up from 2,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Immunomedics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 1.26M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought 750,000 shares worth $11.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp Corporation has 12,860 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 13,097 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 119,500 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Company, Colorado-based fund reported 4.04M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd accumulated 49,988 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hightower Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 3,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Lc holds 62,575 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 91,407 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 70 shares. 119,803 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Rmb Cap Management Lc has 148,679 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp accumulated 0.03% or 860,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 65,000 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 81,900 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 280 shares to 17 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Cl.C by 835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group (NASDAQ:CME).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.