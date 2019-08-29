Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.85 Million; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Tnb Financial

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $27.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.32. About 1.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, up from 10,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $27.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.32. About 1.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.42 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 2,647 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tcw Gp, a California-based fund reported 187,564 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,543 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 271,634 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 561 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pictet Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodman Financial Corp stated it has 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Assets Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 6,511 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 1,494 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding Limited has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

