Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 600 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 24,800 shares with $46.96M value, down from 25,400 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $853.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Meritor has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $24’s average target is 34.30% above currents $17.87 stock price. Meritor had 7 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Friday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Monday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating. See Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Quietly Enters the Healthcare Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Alexa Is a Multibillion-Dollar Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 1.31% or 16,017 shares. Ratan Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 3,100 shares. Family Management has 2,805 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,031 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap has 2.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,149 shares. Moreover, Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,500 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Lc owns 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,217 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 79,101 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson Inc stated it has 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.88% or 449 shares. C World Wide Grp A S invested in 6.87% or 291,859 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 2.29% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank owns 1,390 shares. Noven Financial Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 634,418 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Boehm Rodger L, worth $42,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Meritor, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James holds 0.03% or 15,848 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 480,554 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 15,920 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 28,790 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 222,730 shares. 44,407 are owned by Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parametric Associates Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 364,819 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 968,200 are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt Co L P. 62,344 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 5.61 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Meritor, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTOR) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meritor expands defense portfolio after acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritor rallies after EBITDA shines – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto names soar after trade talks set – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.