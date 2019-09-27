Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped Grubhub (GRUB) Stake By $2.74 Million; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased By $7.87 Million Its Corning (GLW) Holding

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 79.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc acquired 35,565 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 80,180 shares with $6.25M value, up from 44,615 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 618,208 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 238,573 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 286,382 shares with $9.52 million value, down from 524,955 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $22.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 1.41M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim slashes its GRUB target – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grubhub: Delivering Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.86’s average target is 65.01% above currents $56.88 stock price. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 10. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is 13.05% above currents $28.42 stock price. Corning had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Wednesday, September 18 report.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning cuts sales outlook for optical, display units – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Corning Just Slashed Guidance for Its 2 Largest Segments – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 25,454 shares to 60,404 valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 35,615 shares and now owns 95,962 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.