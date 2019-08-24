Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $2.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Cut Its Holding

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 178,410 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 202,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares to 61,778 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,204 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).