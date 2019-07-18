Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Lifted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 32.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 46,995 shares with $5.54M value, down from 69,561 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 776,130 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 113.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 6,931 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 13,025 shares with $869,000 value, up from 6,094 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.40 billion valuation. It closed at $75.17 lastly. It is down 9.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INXN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INXN in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Trident Acquisitions Corp stake by 55,100 shares to 241,320 valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 3,550 shares and now owns 3,819 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) was reduced too.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On InterXion Holding NV (INXN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Assoc invested in 2.64% or 377,801 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State Corporation stated it has 286,895 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc holds 6.31 million shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 314,161 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.16% stake. Sg Americas Securities, a New York-based fund reported 231,169 shares. Amer Century accumulated 2.09% or 17.46M shares. Cohen Cap stated it has 78,386 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 65,710 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 1.53% or 219,335 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 221,797 shares. Oberweis Asset Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 3,770 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 2.6% or 278,770 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: A Bearish Case Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19.