Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $324,370 as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Stake by $86.30 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.7. About 874,467 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.94M, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 10.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited holds 0.22% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 4,252 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 52,561 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 78,097 shares in its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.54% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 76,141 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp reported 51,109 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 294,884 shares. 2,811 are held by Bb&T Securities Llc. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,484 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.83 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven Assocs Inc reported 13.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Co stated it has 36,336 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ulysses Ltd Liability Corporation holds 429,900 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Security Tru reported 0% stake. 170,671 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. 156,854 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). C M Bidwell Assocs Limited has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 18,326 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,710 shares. First Citizens Bank And accumulated 37,951 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 10.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

