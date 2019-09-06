Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; BRT Realty Trust (BRT) Sentiment Is 1.76

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 132,930 shares with $7.14 million value, down from 140,190 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member

BRT Realty Trust (BRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 37 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold stock positions in BRT Realty Trust. The funds in our database reported: 4.90 million shares, up from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding BRT Realty Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 23 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds owns 5,000 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 107,200 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 5,652 shares. 5.53 million are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company. California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.08% or 18,180 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,919 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 3,480 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bonness Enter Inc stated it has 25,700 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. New York-based Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cognios Cap Limited Liability reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,183 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,600 shares. Moreover, Cap Va has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,118 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.61% above currents $53.84 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. UBS maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 73.83 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34 million for 16.96 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results For 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: LAIX Drops After Q2 Results; Digital Ally Shares Surge – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports First Quarter Results for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Two Properties for $33.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 7.21% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. for 432,634 shares. Towerview Llc owns 229,010 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.31% invested in the company for 128,735 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.29% in the stock. Altfest L J & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 25,450 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 28,115 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT